Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Holdings Lifted by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xerox by 56.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,303,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $371,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Xerox by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,828,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,993,000 after purchasing an additional 202,436 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Xerox by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,206,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,913,000 after purchasing an additional 703,437 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Xerox by 1.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,323,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,528,000 after purchasing an additional 106,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Xerox by 11.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,134,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,610,000 after purchasing an additional 521,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.84. 2,032,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,201. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.56. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Xerox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

