Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 48.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,426,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $176,750,000 after buying an additional 856,149 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $302,349,000 after purchasing an additional 731,857 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,063,725 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $131,796,000 after purchasing an additional 681,725 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,829 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $176,289,000 after purchasing an additional 672,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 5,063.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 602,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $74,629,000 after purchasing an additional 590,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $156.27 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.71 and a 52 week high of $156.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.92.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

