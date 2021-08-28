Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,836 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $156.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.92. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.71 and a 12 month high of $156.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.