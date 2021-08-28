XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $40.87, but opened at $39.79. XPeng shares last traded at $42.10, with a volume of 84,077 shares.

The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17).

XPEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on XPeng from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura Instinet started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. boosted their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in XPeng in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

XPeng Company Profile (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

