XYO (XYO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $130.42 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. XYO has a market cap of $130.42 million and $2.83 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XYO has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XYO coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00052680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00013910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00052793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.19 or 0.00749162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00099977 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

