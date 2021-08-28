YAM Market Capitalization Tops $7.83 Million (YAM)

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One YAM coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YAM has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. YAM has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YAM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00052962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00013939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.46 or 0.00752900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00099336 BTC.

About YAM

YAM is a coin. Its launch date was September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . YAM’s official website is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.