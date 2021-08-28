Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $5.84, but opened at $5.20. Yatsen shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 93,833 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.24).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YSG shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,737,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,503,000 after buying an additional 25,409 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,444,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,845,000 after buying an additional 504,244 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the 1st quarter worth $54,208,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

