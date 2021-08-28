Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 39.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

YUM opened at $131.70 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $135.77. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.68.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,534 shares of company stock worth $4,409,566. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.