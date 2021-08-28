Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.74 Million

Analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) will report $15.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.30 million to $25.00 million. Cara Therapeutics reported sales of $9.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year sales of $20.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.60 million to $26.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $88.29 million, with estimates ranging from $48.21 million to $127.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%.

CARA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $14.58. 2,891,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,130. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $730.31 million, a PE ratio of 91.13 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

