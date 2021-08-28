Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to post $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. Northern Trust posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year sales of $6.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.07.

NTRS traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,606. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 102,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 170,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 52,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $569,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.