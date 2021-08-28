Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to announce sales of $2.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.88 billion. Republic Services reported sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year sales of $11.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.95 billion to $11.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.48 billion to $11.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $123.56 on Friday. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $123.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 299.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 178,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after buying an additional 133,546 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,764,000 after buying an additional 335,990 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

