Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $310.70 Million

Brokerages expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to announce $310.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $284.60 million and the highest is $337.80 million. TripAdvisor posted sales of $151.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year sales of $934.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $907.50 million to $968.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TripAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.65.

TripAdvisor stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,567. TripAdvisor has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $64.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

