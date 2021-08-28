Zacks: Analysts Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Post $1.23 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will report earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.26. Apple reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.35. Apple has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $151.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

