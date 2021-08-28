Zacks: Analysts Expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.83 Million

Analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) will announce sales of $165.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $161.96 million to $169.71 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares posted sales of $171.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year sales of $668.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $660.52 million to $677.46 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $668.64 million, with estimates ranging from $657.33 million to $679.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $172.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,565,000 after purchasing an additional 114,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

AUB stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

