Zacks: Analysts Expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will report sales of $3.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.48 billion and the highest is $3.55 billion. Kellogg posted sales of $3.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year sales of $14.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.92 billion to $14.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.03 billion to $14.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,311,472. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,776,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,491. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

