Zacks: Analysts Expect Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) will post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.82). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16).

SIOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knott David M lifted its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIOX traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

