Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Post $0.76 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.92. Comcast posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,322,220,000 after buying an additional 3,978,161 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after buying an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,736,816,000 after buying an additional 3,795,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,265,121,000 after buying an additional 2,228,592 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,129,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,328,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $272.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comcast (CMCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.