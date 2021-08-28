Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.32 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) will report $420.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $406.10 million to $430.37 million. J2 Global reported sales of $356.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover J2 Global.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JCOM shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

Shares of JCOM traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.79. 309,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,225. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $147.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after buying an additional 36,156 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,669,000 after buying an additional 44,082 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,061,000 after buying an additional 143,127 shares during the last quarter.

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

