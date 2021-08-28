Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. RPC posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RPC.

Shares of RES stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $865.06 million, a P/E ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.40. RPC has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.43.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 34,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,456,739.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $664,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,920,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,216,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 884,000 shares of company stock worth $4,988,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in RPC in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 594.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 696.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

