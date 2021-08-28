Zacks: Brokerages Expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. ACM Research reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%.

ACMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Shares of ACMR traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.03. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $144.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.50.

In other ACM Research news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $308,317.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,554,845 over the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,216,000 after purchasing an additional 281,723 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth about $57,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in ACM Research by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 361,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,964,000 after purchasing an additional 145,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in ACM Research by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 321,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61,746 shares in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

