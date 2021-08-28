Zacks: Brokerages Expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. BankUnited posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

BKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BankUnited by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in BankUnited by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in BankUnited by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKU stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

