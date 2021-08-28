Zacks: Brokerages Expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Announce -$2.83 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will post ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.02) and the highest is ($2.55). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings of ($3.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($10.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.14) to ($9.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($6.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.35) to ($4.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.32 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

ESPR traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.64. 634,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.11. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 575.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 200,573 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,957,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

