Zacks: Brokerages Expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Post $1.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will report $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. ICF International reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICFI. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 14,091.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ICF International in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in ICF International in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in ICF International by 97,860.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $94.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.07. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $60.02 and a fifty-two week high of $102.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

