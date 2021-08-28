Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Post Earnings of $8.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will post $8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.24 and the lowest is $8.10. Lam Research posted earnings of $5.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $33.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.45 to $33.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $36.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.91 to $37.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

LRCX traded up $24.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $609.59. 1,498,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $617.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $673.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $1,301,000. Conning Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 505.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $5,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 94.3% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lam Research (LRCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.