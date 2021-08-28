Zacks: Brokerages Expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.76. Moelis & Company reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after acquiring an additional 438,869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,796,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,241,000 after buying an additional 143,216 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,019,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,835,000 after buying an additional 31,899 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,796,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,223,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,700,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,722,000 after buying an additional 32,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MC opened at $63.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.10. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $63.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

