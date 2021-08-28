Zacks: Brokerages Expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Nine analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Workday reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.36.

Shares of WDAY traded up $22.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.28. 7,411,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,765. The company has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Workday has a twelve month low of $195.81 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.05.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,248,727.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135 in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 558.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

