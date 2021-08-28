Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ERF. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.17.

Enerplus stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $7.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 157.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERF. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enerplus by 10.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enerplus by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Enerplus by 19.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Enerplus by 87.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Enerplus by 18.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

