Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) to Hold

Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingdee International Software Group Co., Ltd. is an investment holding company. It engages in the developing, manufacturing and selling of enterprise management software products and provision of software-related technical services primarily in China. The company’s operating business segments consists of Enterprise Management Software Business and Others. Enterprise Management Software Business segment engages in the selling and implementation of enterprise management software, provision of other related services and sales of hardware related to enterprise management software arrangements. Others segment engages in the selling of middleware software business and provision of online management services. Kingdee International Software Group Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KGDEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kingdee International Software Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kingdee International Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGDEY opened at $343.53 on Thursday. Kingdee International Software Group has a 12-month low of $228.42 and a 12-month high of $523.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.69 and a beta of 0.17.

About Kingdee International Software Group

Kingdee International Software Group Co, Ltd. is an investment holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of enterprise management software products. It operates its business through the following segments: Enterprise Resources Planning, Cloud Services, and Others.

