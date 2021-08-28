Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) to Sell

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company. It specializing in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of short-term, hard money real estate loans. Sachem Capital Corp. is based in Brandford, United States. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Sachem Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $135.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16. Sachem Capital has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $5.68.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sachem Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SACH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sachem Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sachem Capital by 930.8% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 201,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 181,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Sachem Capital by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sachem Capital by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 396,870 shares during the period. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

