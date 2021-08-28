Zacks Investment Research Lowers Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) to Hold

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN XPL opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53. Solitario Zinc has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Solitario Zinc in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solitario Zinc during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Solitario Zinc by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 29,473 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solitario Zinc during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solitario Zinc by 310.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 236,040 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

