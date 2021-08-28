Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $87.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.48 and a beta of 0.76. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. Research analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $410,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $308,317.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,554,845. 40.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 50.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 2,482.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

