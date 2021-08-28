Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) to “Buy”

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $104.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Oxford Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $94.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,882.00 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.85. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $225,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $341,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $7,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

