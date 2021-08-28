Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

NYSE WMC opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 1,494.10 and a current ratio of 1,494.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $4.19.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.