Zap Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last Week (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Zap has a total market cap of $11.42 million and approximately $52,984.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zap has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00053199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014142 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00053265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $375.32 or 0.00763517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00101085 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

