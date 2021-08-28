ZBG Token (ZT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $159,983.00

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One ZBG Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0339 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZBG Token has a total market capitalization of $8.92 million and approximately $159,983.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZBG Token has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00052793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00013915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00052650 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.75 or 0.00749786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00099972 BTC.

About ZBG Token

ZBG Token is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.