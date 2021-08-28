Zel Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.78 or 0.00307024 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.91 or 0.00148461 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00179650 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007936 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002222 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

