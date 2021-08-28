Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Receives Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Guggenheim in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Shares of ZEN stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $124.69. 1,415,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $93.05 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of -67.04 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.90.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $1,271,181.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,858,626.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,972 shares of company stock valued at $23,509,101. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 86.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

