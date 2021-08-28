Zero (ZER) Price Tops $0.13

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Zero coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. Zero has a market cap of $1.37 million and $13,484.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.93 or 0.00306964 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.46 or 0.00147368 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.06 or 0.00177062 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007919 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002064 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 46.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,405,150 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.