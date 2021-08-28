Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Approves Share Repurchase Plan

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 26th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $2.80 on Friday, hitting $58.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,408,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,845. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $60.65.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ZION. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.31.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
