ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.150-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $64 million-$64.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.46 million.ZIX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.580-$0.600 EPS.

Shares of ZIXI opened at $7.68 on Friday. ZIX has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $437.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. ZIX’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 469.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 72,014 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ZIX by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 125,826 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ZIX by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

