Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZTS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.82. 854,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,818. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.63. The firm has a market cap of $96.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $208.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

