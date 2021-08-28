Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 30th. Analysts expect Zoom Video Communications to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zoom Video Communications to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $340.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $273.20 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $368.73.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.41.

In other news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications accounts for approximately 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

