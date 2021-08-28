Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,509,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,679,000 after acquiring an additional 456,654 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 835,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,901,000 after acquiring an additional 19,759 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 820,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,279,000 after acquiring an additional 190,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,565,000 after acquiring an additional 39,050 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 386,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after acquiring an additional 24,296 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

SCHN opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.39. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $820.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.50 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 174.42%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

