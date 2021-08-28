Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 781 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,695 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $62,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 33.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

GBCI stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.41. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The business had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.55%.

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.