Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $507,000 Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 2,941.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,156,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,897 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter worth about $39,756,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 112.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,427,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,724 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,638,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 50.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Shares of NVT stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.76 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.82.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

NVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Read More: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.