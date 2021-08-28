Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $588,000 in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,854 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,372 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,695 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,317 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $4,700,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SM Energy by 481.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 295,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 244,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in SM Energy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Shares of SM opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.22. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 6.14.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

