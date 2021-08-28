Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 344.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 2,121.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $41.83 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.