Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,150 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth about $972,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 120.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after buying an additional 48,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $246,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,015.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,086 shares of company stock valued at $914,383 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

FELE opened at $85.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.30. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $87.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

