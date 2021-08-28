Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 176 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in RBC Bearings by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total transaction of $2,362,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,640 shares of company stock worth $11,266,896 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $230.80 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $250.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROLL. Truist upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

