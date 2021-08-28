Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,098 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 39.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $91,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,817.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,895.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $597,729 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $57.47 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

